GAS Presents – THE BEST ACTION MOVIES of the 1980’s Music Video Compilation

The 1980’s were just the best for movies. Just about every genre of movie saw a rejuvenation during this decade. Horror films of the 1980’s are still considered by many to be the best; Children’s animated and adventure movies were better than ever; and 80’s action movies were the creme de la creme of them all in my humble opinion. They are pure Cheese gooey-er than a slice of Mamma Vespucci’s Pizza Pie, have Bon Mot one-liners which have become just as classic as the movies themselves; created franchises that still see sequels 35+ years later, and single-handidly made AH-Nold, the Italian Stallion, and the almighty Chuck Norris household names the world over. Action movies of the 1980’s also set the framework for follow up decades in how to construct a blockbuster movie. These movies can be a bit dated, however, as a lot of sensibilities towards sexism, violence, and racial depictions have changed over the last 35 years. Despite that, the Action Movies of the 1980’s were bombastic. They were outrageous. They were at times quite funny. They were incredibly unrealistic and dripping with tough guy machismo. But above all else, they were loads and loads of fun!!

Movies Featured In The Video:

Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

For You Eyes Only (1980)

Escape From New York (1981)

First Blood (1982)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

Scarface (1983)

Octopussy (1983)

Sudden Impact (1983)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

The Terminator (1984)

Rambo: First Blood Part 2 (1985)

Invasion U.S.A. (1985)

Commando (1985)

Rocky 4 (1985)

Karate Kid Part 2 (1986)

Cobra (1986)

Aliens (1986)

Highlander (1986)

Top Gun (1986)

Crocodile Dundee (1986)

Robocop (1987)

Predator (1987)

The Living Daylights (1987)

Lethal Weapon (1987)

Die Hard (1988)

Bloodsport (1988)

Action Jackson (1988)

Above the Law (1988)

The Dead Pool (1988)

License to Kill (1989)

Hard to Kill (1989)

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)

Die Hard 2 (1990)

Total Recall (1990)

The Rookie (1990)

