CHILL THE F OUT – Original Track By GAS

CHILL THE F OUT – Original Music Track by Gerry Albert

My Latest Track Composition, CHILL THE F OUT. It’s a dedication if you will to an assortment of people who probably really need this in their life but don’t know it. This track is for all the haters, complainers, whiners, critics, the boring, the uninitiated, the uninspired, the lazy, the unsupportive, the high strung, and the “super busy” people out there. The track is a relaxing mix of bass, drums, some mild synth and percussion. It took me two days to compose and record and I really like what I have put together. Just listen to the track and do what it’s called — “Chill the F Out”. The song is a relaxing mix of bass, drums and percussion. I composed the track to help the haters do what the track is called and just Chill the F Out.

Music is a new artform for me to play in. I’m primarily an illustrator, but I’ve always explored other mediums, and came to music creation late last year, actually, because I was tired of You Tube rejecting my awesome edited videos I make because of the copyright on the music. I decided to circumvent that annoyance by creating my own tunes. I’m quite pleased with the assortment I’ve created so far. This track came together a couple days ago when I was scrolling through Facebook and being annoyed by what people were posting. I’ve grown quite tired of closed minded and slanted political views, bashing others that disagree with an opinion, unsupportive friends, the endless lists upon lists, and mostly the a**hole comments people make. All of it is very sad to see.

I have always suffered from emotional issues. These problems only got way worse after my Divorce in 2017. It’s a definite work in progress, and some days are way more difficult than others, but I’m working on it every day. I wrestle with being left behind in life, not being able to relate any longer with people who used to be an important part of my life, starting over and not being where I hoped I would at my age. Friends have come and gone, my station in life has diminished because of child support and exorbitant Toronto rent, and a whole slew of other reasons I wont get into. So every day I find the courage to get out of bed. During this Covid 19 pandemic I have been lucky enough to be able to work from home, and that’s a big help for sure. But I’ve been using my down time to keep my mind busy by working on many different projects — commission art pieces for a client, making videos for my Horror Channel on You Tube, making music tracks, and drawing drawing drawing. 🙂

Thanks for dropping by and listening to my track! I hope you enjoyed it! More to come…! 🙂