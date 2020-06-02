“LOOK! UP IN THE SKY!” – GAS Designs SUPERHERO and CARTOON Artwork!

Been having a bit of artist block the past few days, so I thought maybe if I post some of my art maybe I’ll be inspired to do something and get a kick in the pants back to work. So today, I decided to do a post showcasing some of my original Superhero, Comic, and Cartoon sketches. Some of these date back quite a few years, and some are more recent. There’s a mix of both my Digital Designs and my Pen and Ink art. Anyhoo, I like looking at them, and I hope you enjoy looking at them too! Any constructive and creative feedback is always welcomed!!







I wish I could find them, but the Batman picture I originally drew had only the Dark Knight depicted as he is in this image. The Rogues was a separate drawing I had done as a pen and ink drawing originally. I did a digital recreation of it and I didn’t find it a strong enough piece on its own. So I incorporated it all digitally into the one pic of Batman and his worst Villains.







The ARROW picture I drew in 2012 I think. I’m a huge fan of the show “Arrow”, actually the entire “Arrowverse” series of shows, and Green Arrow is actually one of my favorite superheroes ever. So when I found out that the Atom was going to appear on the show in a subsequent season, I HAD to draw this image. The pic is actually an homage to the classic Avengers #223 cover by Ed Hannigan from way back in 1983 — except that it’s a mirrored image to “reflect” the different DC Comics universe. The X-Men Image was an homage to Jim Lee’s iconic X-Men # 11 cover from 1992. I just added my favorite X-Men.







I saw AVENGERS: ENDGAME on opening night. Loved every single 3 hour minute of it. Immediately went home and drew this team collage with all my favorite Avengers that have been on the team. Done in their classic comic looks. Pen and Ink and Colored with Pencil Crayons.







A Series I stared called SUPERHERO CLASS PHOTOS. The first 2 I did were Batman and Shazam. Drawn entirely in pencil crayon.







Pen and Ink and Markers for this collage of the Green Lantern Corps. There’s over 7200 Green Lanterns, so I just focused on my favorites and one I made up. Guess which one?







Digital Drawing of Johnny Blaze’s Ghost Rider.







Wonder Woman and Phantom Lady was one of my very first attempts at drawing digitally back in 2010. I’m glad I’ve gotten better.







“We’re All Dooomed!” My 2015 digital drawing of arguably Marvel’s greatest villain Dr. Doom!







*The fist image on the left is Patriot Eagle, a commission GIFT for Scifiguy9000 on my Deviant Art page – this is an Original Character by Scifiguy9000 – I offered to do a commission for him of anything he would like. He said to pick one of his original characters, so I picked Patriot Eagle…what can I say I’m a sucker for Star-Spangled heroes.

*The second image was also a commission gift request for a follower on my Deviant Art Page. This is a popular Anime character, Naruto< that I know nothing about (anime was never really my thing), but I’m not one to turn down a commission. Did my research on the character and this is what I came up with. 🙂

*The image on the right is an original character of mine I call Starjammer.







I like drawing Superhero faces. Growing up in the 1980’s one of my favorite comic book artists was Kevin Maguire, and nobody did facials expressions like he does them! For me, drawing faces is my comfortable go-to when I just feel like freely doodling. From the top we have DC Comic’s Guy Gardner drawn in pen and ink and colored with prismas. Blue Devil and Detective Chimp were drawn digitally, and a pen & ink and prisma Flash







These 3 are Acrylic paintings I did over the summer of 2015. Superman, Batman, and Green Lantern in the first. Dr. Strange in the middle, and Wolverine, Hulk, and Colossus on the right.







Digital drawing T-shirt Design of an original character UNICORN DAD! This one was a suggestion by my 8 year old daughter. lol.







Digital Design of Original character GRAVITY MAN! Done in 2016.







“The sire of Odin-Cat does not eat Meow Mix!”







“Don’t Make Me Hungry, you wouldn’t like me when I’m hungry!”



A colleague at work hired me to design two posters for her with her favorite Avengers as Cats. It was such a fun idea, that I jumped at the chance to come up with something fun for her. Unbeknownst to my client, I actually modeled Thor-Cat after my late childhood cat Tiger. We had T for 12 years before he died. He was a really cool cat. Now when I look at this picture of Thor Cat I’ll also be able to remember my furry friend! The second poster, Hulk-Cat! I was very happy to see how happy and excited my client was when she saw the finished products! So awesome!







I was hired to do this Smash Bros Poster by a fan of the series. I loved Nintendo games back in the day, and still play quite a bit now, but there were many Anime and Pokemon characters that I know nothing of, so that was a bit of a challenge to get just right, but there were also some classic characters from Nintendo’s 80’s heyday that I enjoyed drawing like the Mario Brothers, Little Mac, Metroid, and a plethora of others. What I really enjoyed most about this poster, was being able to work on each character individually and then putting them all together in the layout. This was a fun throwback for me! This poster took me about 50 hours to complete and was a sheer joy to work on. Client was very pleased and so am I!



Well, that’s it for now true believers! Thanks for reading! More superhero 4-colour fun is yet to come! Excelsior!