ORIGINAL Characters Sir Jerrod and Boo the Baby Ogre!

Sir Jerrod and Boo are original characters that I created a few years ago, and have revisited several times since their inception. I was in a hotel room waiting for my ex-wife to arrive so we could get ready to attend her former employer’s office Christmas Party being held in the ballroom on the main floor. While I was patiently waiting for her to arrive, I started doodling on the Delta Hotel stationary, and watched as my sketch started to transform into a strong concept. I’ve drawn the characters several times, adding something here and taking something away there, and I’ve also written a short story or two starring these characters. They are near and dear to my heart, and I hope to one day do a lot more with them.

WHO ARE THEY?

Sir Jerrod is an Arthurian Knight of the Round Table of Camelot with the same level of experience and skill in battle as his peers. He is far more compassionate than any of the other Knights, and sometimes his reluctance to fight comes off as cowardice but is actually pacifism. While on his own quest to find the mythical Holy Grail he set upon a different path than Sir Bors, Sir Perceval, and Sir Galahad. Jerrod entered a portal deep within the catacombs of Morgan Le Fay and Mordred’s castled and disappeared to parts unknown for 12 years. He was believed to be killed in a great battle. When he returned to Camelot, he was accompanied by Boo — a powerful, loyal, and protective Baby Ogre. Forever a die-hard fan of the TV Show ‘LOST”, I modelled Sir Jerrod entirely after one of my favourite characters from the show, Desmond Hume.

Sir Jerrod’s journey through the mystical portal transported him to a world of Myths and Monsters, and upon his arrival there mistook a mother Ogre protecting her young as a threat and he vanquished the beast. Soon realizing the horror he had committed orphaning a youngling, Sir Jerrod adopted the Ogre and vowed to find others of its kind.

The Ogre, Boo, is still a baby. He’s passive, playful, naturally ridiculously strong (even as a baby), and loyal unless threatened, hungry, or tired (like any baby Lol). He can easily hurl boulders and small car-sized items. I imagine HE gets along with most people, but they may be intimidated by his size and appearance. Boo is an inquisitive loveable companion, but deadly fierce when he or loved ones (Sir Jerrod) are threatened.

SIR JERROD and BOO – Fan Art Sketch by Micah Weltsch

Back when Google+ was a thing, I took part in a weekly Art Community Group effort called CBC Artist Alley #FanArtFriday, where each week everyone in the community would do their interpretation of another member’s original character designs. One particular week my original character designs were selected for the FanArt treatment. I have compiled my favourites of those submissions here to showcase, as well as my own originals. These guys are some very talented artists and I have very much enjoyed our interactions and shared work in that community before it shuttered its doors.

SIR JERROD and BOO – Fan Art Sketch by Miller Ramos

SIR JERROD and BOO – Fan Art Sketch by Abba Studios

SIR JERROD and BOO – Fan Art Sketch by Eleanor Ferron

SIR JERROD and BOO – Fan Art Sketch by Aaron Glendenning

SIR JERROD and BOO – Fan Art Sketch by The Comicbookist

SIR JERROD and BOO – Fan Art Sketch by Loc Nguyen

I hope you enjoy! I’m looking forward to doing much more with these characters in the future. Thanks for reading and have a great day!

~G