HEY MOVIE LOVERS! – THINK YOU CAN WIN THESE “6 DEGREE” TRIVIA GAMES?

HEY EVERYONE! LET’S PLAY A GAME!!

I call it – *6 DEGREES*

Hey Friends and Movie Fans! Who likes games? Trivia? Think you know your cinema stuff? I’ve been bored to tears during Covid 19 lockdown and created a fun game in these videos and I want YOU to play it! I’m curious to see if ANYONE can solve the chain before the end of the video! Think you can pull it off?

Remember the old Kevin Bacon game? Well, this is like that except each Genre Theme video only uses actors FROM that genre to fill the chain (ie: Action movie stars for the Action video, Disney repertoire actors for the Disney game below, and horror stars for the Horror game video. Watch the video, listen to the clues and play the game! Think you can solve the chain before the end of the video? I’m betting you can’t! 😉

Feel free to pause at any time if you want to try and figure it out! Good Luck and Have Fun.

6 DEGREES OF HORROR

6 DEGREES OF ACTION

6 DEGREES OF DISNEY

Hope you had fun playing!

Here’s a trailer for some other themes I’m working on for future games:

If you liked the game, please comment and let me know! If it’s a success I’d like to do more for everyone to play! Also, feel free to suggest other theme or genre chains!!

Thanks for Checking it out Everyone! ~ Gerry