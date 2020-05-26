“SEE YOU IN ANOTHER LIFE, BROTHER” – LOST COLLAGE

Any LOST Fans out there? I absolutely loved this show and it is still to this day one of my favorite shows ever. I drew the picture below almost 10 years ago when the show LOST was just ending. I was a mega fan of this show. Still am. But this drawing was also one of my very first attempts at digital art. I was never happy with it. This was my favorite show of all time and the pic I drew just didn’t measure up to me.

“THE LOST DHARMA STATION” Illustration I did for the LOST Finale Party I hosted in 2010. Speaking of that party, here are a few fun pics:

That was a very fun evening, and that party was the first time I ever organized a big viewing party of a show. I only did it once more in 2019 for Game of Thrones.

The Original LOST “Doodles” from 2010 I did that sparked this project. Yikes, these looked rough.

The pics I’ve included above depicting what a massive fan of the show I am. Sadly, that collection was sold a few years ago. But I’m glad I was able to revisit it a little bit right now.

Well, ok…on to the meat and potatoes of this post! A little less than a month ago, Mom and I started re-watching the entire series of LOST. I figured now was my time to re-design and re-draw my concept. So I would work on this while we were watching the show. Last night, we finished watching the whole series over, and I completed my poster collage. 🙂

I guess why Im really discussing this is, never get rid of your old ideas, pieces of art, stories. Because sometimes those pieces don’t feel right because they aren’t finished yet. Whether it takes a few months or many years, sometimes it’s worth revisiting. I’m glad that I kept them all. Also, make sure to draw what you love. Even if it seems foolish to others or they don’t get it. It doesn’t matter. It’s for you, by you! 🙂

